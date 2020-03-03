Source of infection of case 42 unclear: Taiwan CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) on Tuesday reported another case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, bringing the total number in Taiwan to 42.

The woman in her 50s is a family member of a patient who was released earlier from the hospital, the CECC said.

She was once in the same hospital ward as case 34, the CECC added.

Case 42 has no recent travel history and had sought medical treatment on Feb. 23 after experiencing some fatigue and coughing, the CECC said.

The patient showed respiratory symptoms; she was then tested and quarantined on Sunday.

The test results were confirmed today.

With regard to the scope of the infection, CECC Chief Commander Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that authorities have already assigned all relevant personnel.

All confirmed cases have been removed from their previous hospital rooms and quarantined immediately, he said.