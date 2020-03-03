Family cluster related to case 27 limited to five people, so far

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Tuesday announced that 5 people connected to case 27 have so far tested positive to COVID-19.

All five patients, which are part of the first batch of 183 people tested out of 828 who had contacts with case 27, are already in quarantine and receiving medical treatment.

The family cluster transmission includes the wife of case 27 (case 30), his eldest son (case 28), youngest son (case 29), grandson (case 31), and an Indonesian caregiver (case 32).

In related news, the CECC also reported a new COVID-19 case today, bringing the total tally to 42.

The woman in her 50s is a family member of a patient who was released earlier from hospital, the CECC said.

Case 42 marks the 6th hospital-cluster confirmed case.

Out of the 247 tested, six have come back positive, including cases 35 to 38 and 41 and 42.

The CECC is still looking for the source of infection of both family and hospital cluster cases.