確定了！高鐵清明連假不賣「自由座」　5日凌晨開放購票 | THSR cancels non-reserved seats during Tomb Sweeping Festival

【看英文中國郵報學英文】受到武漢肺炎疫情影響，台灣高鐵今（3 ）日宣布，4 月1 日至6 日清明假期疏運，將不販售自由座車票，所有車次一律實施全車對號座。

Taiwan High Speed Rail (THSR) will stop selling tickets for non-reserved seats for all trains during the Qingming Festival, also called Tomb Sweeping Festival, to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Passengers can only buy reserved seats that have a designated train and seat number between from April 1 to 6, THSR announced on Tuesday.

此外，高鐵也暫停定期票、回數票、悠遊卡／一卡通聯名卡的使用，以降低感染風險，清明假期疏運自3 月5 日凌晨零時起開放預售。

In addition, THSR deals — periodic ticket, multi-ride ticket, EASYCARD and iPASS Co-branded Credit Cards — are not allowed during the holiday, according to THSR.

The reserved tickets will go on sale on March 5 at 12 a.m.

台灣高鐵表示，清明假期疏運規畫加開184 班次列車（南下79 班、北上105 班），總計6 天提供1,050 班次列車、103 萬8450 個座位的旅運服務；旅客可自3 月5 日凌晨零時起開放預售。

THSR will allocate 184 additional trains (79 for southbound, 105 for northbound), meaning that there will be 1,050 trains in total to ease traffic from April 1 to 6.

據了解，台灣高鐵為防疫考量，於清明節連續假期暫停販售自由座，原因在於連續假期民眾對於大眾運輸需求增加，導致高鐵自由座車廂經常爆滿，恐增加感染的疑慮，因此才有此規畫。

Accordingly, non-reserved train tickets are canceled to prevent the spread of the virus among passengers in overcrowded carriages.