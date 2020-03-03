防疫優先！居家檢疫機場返家方案　違者最少罰10萬 | New airport taxi service kicks start on Wednesday

【看英文中國郵報學英文】指揮中心今（3）日召開疫情說明會，同時宣布自機場返家者最新的交通方案，將以機場排班計程車及租賃車提供居家檢疫者「點對點」交通服務，需要居家檢疫的民眾自機場返家將禁止搭乘大眾運輸，該方案將在明日起實施， 在為期1周的宣導期後，自11日起，若入境居家檢疫者有違反該方案規定，將處以新台幣10萬元以上100萬元以下罰鍰。

All travelers entering Taiwan from China, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, Italy and Iran are required to use a special taxi service between the airport and their residence. The new rule will go into effect on Wednesday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Tuesday.

Starting on March 11, travelers who violate the new rule will be fined between NT$100,000 (US$3,338) and NT$1 million (US$33,389).

交通部表示，目前自中國大陸、香港、澳門、韓國、義大利及伊朗等地區入境之旅客返國須進行居家檢疫14天。

All travelers arriving from countries suffering from the novel coronavirus outbreak will also be subject to a 14-day quarantine, according to the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC)

為了協助居家檢疫者下機後能即時返家，降低防疫風險，方案規劃以親友接送為優先。

The new transportation system aims to prevent the spread of the virus in the community. Travelers from the aforesaid countries and regions are required to be picked up at the airport by their family or friends.

未能由親友接送者，將以機場排班計程車及租賃車提供居家檢疫者點對點交通服務，各航空站已妥善規劃入境旅客動線和乘車程序，加強標示，並作必要引導。

If you are unaccompanied, you should take special taxis or rental cars at the airport. To this extend, signs are installed at the airport to explain how to take a ride home and ensure that travelers who are quarantined know the new rule, MOTC said.