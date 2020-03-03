New airport taxi service provided to coronavirus risk passengers

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — All travelers entering Taiwan from countries with a high risk of coronavirus, including China, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, Italy and Iran are required to use a new special taxi service between the airport and their residence.

The new rule will go into effect on Wednesday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Tuesday.

Starting on March 11, travelers who violate the new regulation will be fined between NT$100,000 (US$3,338) and NT$1 million (US$33,389).

All travelers arriving from countries suffering from the novel coronavirus outbreak will also be subject to a 14-day quarantine, according to the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC)

The new transportation regulation aims to prevent the spread of the virus in the community. Travelers from the aforesaid countries and regions are required to be picked up at the airport by their family or friends.

If they are unaccompanied, they should take special taxis or rental cars at the airport, authorities said.

To this extend, signs are installed at the airport to explain how to take a ride home and ensure that travelers who are quarantined know the new rule, MOTC said.