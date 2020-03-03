Bossini to close down Taiwan business

TAIPEI (CNA) — Clothing brand Bossini, listed on the Hong Kong stock market, has decided to close all its 51 stores in Taiwan by July 31 after its Taiwan business has been operating at a loss over the past few years, the company announced Monday.

In a notice posted Monday on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Bossini International Holdings Ltd. said its board meeting decided to close all its stores in Taiwan by July 31.

In 1992, Bossini opened the first store in Taiwan and its Taiwan business greatly helped to boost awareness of the brand in the greater China region. The Taiwan market is an integral part of the company’s strategy of expanding its market in the region and the decision to withdraw from the Taiwan market is a difficult one for the company, according to the notice.

With Taiwan’s continually sluggish consumer demand over the past 20 years, the company’s Taiwan business has been continuously incurring losses since 2005, the notice said.

Faced with challenges in the Hong Kong and China markets, the company’s two major retail markets, the company’s board of directors decided to terminate its business in Taiwan in order to put its resources into its major business in the interests of its shareholders.

Bossini said it will provide unemployment compensation to employees who are laid off in accordance with Taiwan’s employment law, and the cost of closing its Taiwan stores is estimated at about US$2.57 million.

In response, Taiwan’s Ministry of Labor said Tuesday that if the company wants to lay off employees, it will have to notify Taiwan’s labor authorities 60 days beforehand and negotiate with employees in accordance with the Act of the Protection of Employees During Mass Redundancy.

Companies that violate the law could face a fine ranging from NT$100,000-NT$500,000 (US$3,339-US$16,696).

After the layoffs, the ministry’s employment service agency will dispatch personnel to help employees to change jobs and apply for unemployment benefits, a ministry official said.

According to the Labor Standards Act, employers must pay laid-off employees severance pay or retirement pensions, the official added.