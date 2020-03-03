THSR cancels all non-reserved seats during Qingming Festival

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan High Speed Rail (THSR) will stop selling tickets for non-reserved seats for all trains during the Qingming Festival, also called Tomb Sweeping Festival, to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Passengers can only buy reserved seats that have a designated train and seat number from April 1 to 6, THSR announced on Tuesday.

In addition, THSR deals — regular tickets, multi-ride tickets, tickets bought with EASYCARD and iPASS co-branded credit cards — are not allowed during the holiday, according to THSR.

The reserved tickets will go on sale on March 5 at 12 a.m.

THSR will allocate 184 additional trains (79 for southbound, 105 for northbound) for the occasion, meaning that there will be 1,050 trains in total over the 5-day period.

According to THSR, non-reserved train tickets are canceled to prevent the spread of the virus among passengers in overcrowded carriages.