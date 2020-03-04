Online poll unveils most beautiful trails in Taipei

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Hiking Biji, a well-known travel website from Taiwan, organized an online poll about the “favorite trails across Taiwan” by the end of 2019. The poll lasted for one month and received around 1 million responses in total.

Here are the top three hiking trails in the Taipei area.

No. 1 Qixingshan trail

Qixingshan trail gained 8,086 votes and topped the list of the must-visit trails in Taipei. Withing Yangmingshan National Park, the Qixingshan’s main peak, standing at 1,120 meters, is the highest peak in the city. Besides, the trail impresses hikers with breathtaking 360-degree scenic views of Taipei and the north coast.

Xiangshan trail

Located in the Xinyi district, the Xiangshan trail secured the second place with 6,887 votes. The 2.3-kilometers trail that overlooks the Taipei basin, Taipei 101, is the top destination for photographers to capture city night views and fireworks on New Year’s Eve.

Datunshan Trail

Datunshan trail won the third place with 6,498 votes. The trail is 5.8 kilometers in length and leads you to an observatory at the top where hikers can enjoy the views of the Qixingshan trail, Taipei and Tamsui river. What’s more? The aforesaid observatory is also the best spot to watch the spectacular sunset and sea of clouds.