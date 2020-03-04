Portrait of indigenous people wins top award

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Sony World Photography Awards, one of the most significant international photography competitions, has selected local talents across more than 60 countries and regions.

The top prize of the National Award of the Taiwan region went to Ya-Ting Chung (鍾亞庭), followed by Wu Yung-sen and Tsai Chih-ning who took the second and third places, respectively.

The regional winners will receive the Sony digital imaging equipment while their works will be exhibited in the Somerset House in London, England from April 17 to May 4.

As a portrait photographer, Chung took a picture of a newly-wed indigenous couple, who wore their traditional costume for the occasion, in which he saw the tradition being passed down through generations, according to a press release provided by Sony Taiwan.

In response to the award, Chung said he felt honored and expressed hopes that Taiwan’s indigenous culture could be appreciated around the world through his photos.

Wu Yung-sen(吳永森), who has been driven by his curiosity and passion of scuba diving, became a self-taught underwater photographer. Wu’s photo, named “Gaze”（注視） which captured the moment of sea lion preying on groups of sardines in Baja California, Mexico, won the second place of the national award of Taiwan region.

The third place went to Tsai Chih-ning’s (蔡之甯) abstract photo, “Non-being.” (無） Tsai, 23 who majored in art and design, has developed an interest in photography since she was a college student. During her preparation for the graduation exhibition, Tsai had created this series of images on the themed of “hands.”

The last image of the series shows two hands that represent the yin and yang, a concept of dualism that depicts the meaning of the “impermanence.” Also, the yin and yang symbolize both the end and beginning in the picture.