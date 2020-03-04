快訊／武漢肺炎假消息蔓延　亂發不實消息恐開罰300萬 | NPA warns against misinformation about coronavirus

【看英文中國郵報學英文】武漢肺炎疫情持續延燒，為了避免影響疫情控制及造成民眾恐慌，警政署強力打擊網路不實假訊息案件，並即時發布新聞，統計自109年1月23日迄今，刑事警察局及各警察機關已偵辦武漢肺炎相關假訊息178件，目前已移送79件112人。

Authorities have reported 178 cases of spreading misinformation about the coronavirus since Jan. 23, among which 112 persons were brought to justice, according to the National Police Agency (NPA) under the Ministry of the Interior.

警政署表示，近期發現46起案件有IP位置在境外、使用簡體字及語法疑似大陸用語（小區、保安等），研判應係境外（大陸）人士使用帳號透過VPN（虛擬帳號）跳板方式所發送不實訊息，且偽造、竄改行政機關公文書以混淆民眾。

The IP addresses of the recent 46 reported cases that the NPA has already investigated are located overseas, the agency said. Besides, the reported cases are written in simplified Chinese characters and some word choices are similar to the words that Chinese people use, the NPA added.

Accordingly, authorities believe that the recent surge in recent fake news cases could originate from overseas (Chinese) who might try to confuse Taiwan nationals by forging official documents, the NPA added.

警政署強調，這些都是假訊息、假圖片、假公文，請民眾要特別注意辨識，也不要轉傳。散步不實謠言或不實訊息將可處三年以下徒刑，或300萬以下罰金。

The agency has called for the public to carefully identify the circulating misinformation and never share those suspicious messages. Those found guilty of spreading fake news could be fined up to NT$3 million (US$99,245) and sentenced up to three years in prison.