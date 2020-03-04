Mercury in northern Taiwan forecast to dip to 14 degrees Wednesday

TAIPEI (CNA) — Temperatures in northern Taiwan could fall as low as 14 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night as northeasterly winds begin to affect the island, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The CWB said the seasonal winds are expected to drag down daytime highs in northern Taiwan on Wednesday by about 5 degrees from a day earlier to 20 degrees before the mercury falls to 14-15 degrees at night.

Daytime temperatures in central Taiwan will range between 25 and 27 degrees Wednesday, compared with 27-28 degrees a day earlier, but fall to 16 degrees at night.

The south will see daytime highs of 27-30 degrees, similar to Tuesday, and temperatures of 18-19 degrees at night.

The seasonal winds will bring wet air to Taiwan, and sporadic rain is expected throughout the day in northern Taiwan and starting at night in the rest of the country, the CWB said.

The CWB said strong winds are expected Wednesday for the areas north of Tainan, as well as in eastern Taiwan, including Green Island and Orchid Island, the Hengchun Peninsula in southern Taiwan and the Kinmen, Matsu and Penghu islands.

The seasonal winds should ease up on Saturday and give way to more stable weather conditions and higher temperatures that should continue into Monday.

Meanwhile, with the seasonal winds expected to disperse air pollutants, the air quality in northern Taiwan, Yilan and Hualien in eastern Taiwan and Matsu, Kinmen and Penghu was rated good Wednesday.

It was rated fair in central Taiwan and Yunlin, Chiayi, Tainan, Kaohsiung and Pingtung in the south, the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) said.

But the Air Quality Index (AQI) flashed an “orange alert” for some parts of Kaohsiung and Pingtung, indicating unhealthy air for sensitive groups, the EPA said.