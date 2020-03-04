Gorgeous Tainan fruit and vegetables market to open in 2021

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A ceremonial beam raising ceremony was held on Feb. 24 as Tainan’s Xinhua Fruit and Vegetable Market has started to take shape. The new market, located in southern Taiwan, is expected to open to the public in March next year.

The fruit and vegetable market, designed by MVRDV, a global operating architecture based in Netherland and LLJ Architects, boasts a terraced accessible green roof, which has won the title of the “most beautiful fruit and vegetable market” in Taiwan.

To improve the traditional market, the Tainan City Government decided to renovate the legume market and relocate it to 175 City Road in the eastern suburb of the city. It is situated in the transport hub between the city and mountains adjacent to No. 3 National Highway.

The market covering eight hectares features a high undulating ceiling, which allows for plenty of ventilation and for visitors to appreciate surrounding landscapes. Also The greenness of the rooftop and echos the mountains surrounding the market.

Another highlight is that the terrace will grow various kinds of products such as pineapple, rice, roses, tea and more, which are determined by the crops’ climate requirements, according to the official website of MVRDV.

Winy Maas, co-founder of MVRDV said that “Tainan, in my opinion, is one of those towns which is so beautiful to me because maybe most of its nature, agriculture fields, farms, sea, and mountains.”