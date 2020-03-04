StarLux suspends Penang flights due to coronavirus impact

TAIPEI (CNA) — Taiwanese startup carrier StarLux Airlines said Wednesday that it will suspend its daily round-trip flights to Penang, Malaysia, from March 8 to the end of April amid the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic.

The airline, which started operation on Jan. 23, said it will resume the service depending on market demand and how the epidemic unfolds.

StarLux has already been forced to suspend all three of its daily Macau services through March 28 due to the outbreak.

It also postponed the launch of its flights to Cebu in the Philippines from April 6 to July 1 after the Philippine government extended its travel restrictions to Taiwan on Feb. 10 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, although it reversed that policy on Feb. 14.