德國型男帶你探索臺灣隱藏版最美鐵路 – 阿里山眠月線 | German photographer takes you to deserted railway in Alishan

【看英文中國郵報學英文】來自德國的Natalis Maximilian Ture目前就讀研究所，當他還是大學生時，即造訪臺灣數次，臺灣山岳之美令他尤其感動。

Natalis Maximilian Ture is a graduate student from Germany who visited Taiwan a few times during his studies.

Natalis以影片記錄在臺灣爬山的經驗，並創立YouTube頻道「Laotang老唐」分享臺灣山岳之美，其中「阿里山眠月線」的絕美運鏡揭開這條近期爆紅舊鐵道的神秘面紗。

On his YouTube channel “Laotang老唐,” he shared several beautifully-shot and edited videos that document his hiking journeys in Taiwan.

A video, titled “Mianyuexian — abandoned railway in Alishan Mountain” unveils the mysteriously deserted railway and captured the fascinating views of the primary forest.

阿里山眠月線，全長9.26公里，海拔高度約2216至2318公尺，兩天一夜或是單攻都可以，來回大約7-8小時。

Sitting in Alishan National Scenic Area, the 9.26 km Mianyuexian, standing between 2,216 and 2,318 meters, takes you about 7-8 hours to complete the round-trip hike. Some would also finish the hike over two days.

從沼平站出發，一路沿著鐵軌向北而行至終點石猴，途中經過21座橋、穿越14座隧道，沿途皆為參天高木，檜木林、柳杉林。身為攝影、電影製作助理的Natalis獨自漫步於雲霧繚繞的森林，兩天一夜，運用專業設備，拍出有如電影場景般的魔幻仙境。

The trail that leads to Shihou starts from the Zhaoping station in Alishan. Heading north toward Shihou, Natalis walked through 21 bridges and 14 tunnels along the way and hiked in the primary forest which consists of cypress trees and Taiwan cedars. As a camera & film production assistant, Natalis spent 2 days and one night filming the astonishing landscapes of the primary forest in Alishan.

時間倒轉至西元1915年，眠月線正式開通，開啟塔山林木採伐作業。歷經九二一地震、八八風災，沈潛10多年後眠月線仍修復未果，成為「失落的鐵道」。

Mianyue railway opened to the public in 1915 under Japanese rule and was used to transport Taiwan cypress trees from Mt. Daito. After experiencing the 1999 earthquake and devastating Typhoon Morakot in 2009, the Mianyue railway has yet to been completely restored. It is known as the “Lost railway.”

讓我們跟著Natalis的鏡頭，穿越巨木森林，踏著鐵軌，挑戰令人膽戰心驚的崩塌明隧道，就算沒有親臨現場，也能感受隱身在森林中「失落鐵道」的魅力。

Through Natalis’ lens, you can be fully immersed in the dreamy forest in fog and feel how horrifying is the collapsed train tunnel.

Video: Mianyuexian – abandoned railway in Alishan Mountain

Natalis’ YouTube Channel : Laotang老唐