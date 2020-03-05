韓國爆紅超療癒心理測驗！測出你的專注花語 ｜Taiwanese Personality Test creates sensation in S. Korea

【看英文中國郵報學英文】由台灣新創團隊時刻科技自2014年推出療癒App《Forest：專注森林》，即獲廣大迴響。為近一步推廣而推出的療癒系心理測驗《種出你的專注花語》近期在韓國一夕爆紅，一天超過300萬次遊玩，讓這款APP重登為熱搜焦點。

“Plant Your Personal Flower,” a personality test created by Seekrtech, a tech company from Taiwan, has recently taken South Korea by storm, setting a record with three million downloads in one day.

The test aims to draw in more users to download an app by Seekrtech, “Forest,” which went online in 2014, according to the local media.

《種出你的專注花語》心理測驗的手繪風格背景搭配放鬆背景音樂，參照MBTI人格理論，8道生活題測出你內心的植物、花朵，點出你的內在性格。

Based on The Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, the personality test features some adorable hand-drawn backgrounds and relaxing music. After answering eight easy questions, you can get a description of who you are and the type of plants or flowers that reflect your personality.

現代人手機成癮，導致專注度降低，時刻科技推出《專注森林》以提升現代人的專注度。這款養成遊戲更曾被評選為2018 Apple App Store年度最佳App。

“Forest” is an app created by Seekrtech, it aims to help people to put down their phones and be focused. The game was the best APP in the 2018 Apple Store.

到底怎麼玩呢？每當你準備開始準備專注工作、讀書前，打開App種下一棵樹，30分鐘內不能跳出遊戲視窗，否則這棵樹便會枯萎死亡。因此，每一棵樹即代表著30分鐘專心時間，當你種植愈來愈多樹，即擁有一座美麗的「專注森林」。

Then how to play? Whenever you want to stay focus on your work or study, you can open the app and plant a tree. In the next 30 minutes, it will grow when you are working. If you leave this app within a limited time, the tree will be killed.

Every single tree means 30 minutes to the user and they will form a focused forest one day.