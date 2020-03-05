影／日本電視台力讚台灣防疫 咱只有一粒卡臣紅到國外 | Japanese media praises Taiwan virus-prevention efforts

【看英文中國郵報學英文】日本朝日電視台近日在節目中提到，我國行政院長蘇貞昌的創意宣傳，運用「咱只有一粒卡臣」的標語，讓人注意到不要囤貨。

Taiwan authorities’ creative campaign against misinformation recently received praise from a Japanese media, TV Asahi. The campaign, featuring Premier Su Tseng-chang saying “We have only one butt,” aims to discourage against stockpiling toilet papers.

根據臉書粉絲專頁《月翔的戰國淺度旅行》翻譯的影片，可以看到日本朝日電視台的主持人對於台灣的政令宣導很感興趣，該宣導主要針對「假消息」的傳播，讓民眾誤信衛生紙與口罩的原料相同，出現囤貨衛生紙的歪風。

In a video posted to Facebook (@SengokuTravel), the TV host shows interest in the slogan that sheds light on misleading news circulating online saying that toilet paper and face masks are made of the same material, which has resulted in panic buying.

從影片中可看到日本主持人們大力稱讚「有幽默感」、「很有活力的台灣」。最後由專家討論台灣嚴格的防疫措施，並且誇讚台灣的陳時中部長非常認真仔細應對。

The host says that the slogan is funny and Taiwan is lively. To conclude, the experts who attended the show praise for Taiwan’s efficient disease-prevention efforts and Ministry of Health Chen Shih-chung’s hard work.

影片來源：朝日電視台 | Video source: TV Asahi

翻譯字幕：臉書粉絲專頁《月翔的戰國淺度旅行》