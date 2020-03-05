宮崎駿卡通翻版夢幻「粉紅小鎮」就在臺灣深山裡！| Picturesque resort sits among cherry blossoms

【看英文中國郵報學英文】還沒想到這週要去哪裡賞花嗎？位在新竹尖石五峰鄉的「山上人家」森林農場櫻花正盛開，梯田式的翠綠茶園之間點綴春天粉嫩顏色，還有幾間歐式建築錯落其中，形成有如仙境般的夢幻場景。

Do you want to enjoy the colors of spring this weekend? Cherry blossoms are blooming at the Mountain View Resort, a farm hidden in the mountains in Hsinchu, northern Taiwan. Among other highlights, European-style houses sit amid the terraced tea farms near the resort, creating a picturesque scenery.

山上人家園方於2月22日公布櫻花季正式開跑。面積5公頃的農場位在海拔1200公尺，為北部賞櫻秘境之一。

The 5-ha Mountain View Resort, which stands at 1,200 meters, is known as one of the top destinations to enjoy flower blossoms in northern Taiwan. This year’s cherry blossoms festival kicked off on Feb. 22.

漫步於山坡之間，可遠眺綿延高山、一梯梯茶園，或是在歐式建築住一晚觀賞雲海、日出享受遺世獨立的美景。

You can take a stroll along the paths amid the terraced tea farms that overlook the countless mountains and tea farms. Or you can stay overnight at the resort to enjoy the breathtaking sea of clouds and sunrise.

園內除了提供住宿之外，還有美食、下午茶，入園門票200元，可抵園內消費。

In addition to the well-equipped hotel, the resort offers a variety of dishes and afternoon tea. The ticket is priced at NT$200 (US$6.7), which can be redeemed for food.

山上人家森林農場資訊｜Mountain View Resort information

地址：新竹縣五峰鄉大隘村468-5號 | Address：No. 468-5, Da’ai, Wufeng Township, Hsinchu County 311, Taiwan (R.O.C.)

開放時間：9:00-17:00 | Opening hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

更多相關資訊請看：山上人家森林農場｜For more information, please visit, Mountain View Resort