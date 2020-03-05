快訊／武漢肺炎又多兩人　一確診接觸者、一個菲律賓移入｜Taiwan confirms 2 new COVID-19 cases

【看英文中國郵報學英文】中央流行疫情指揮中心今(5)日公布國內第43、44例武漢肺炎確定病例，案43(北部50多歲女性)為案39(境外移入個案)確診前的接觸者；案44為菲律賓境外移入個案(北部30多歲男性)。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Thursday reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, bringing the total number in Taiwan to 44.

The 43rd confirmed case, a woman in her fifties, is one of the contacts of case 39, while case 44 is a man in his thirties who recently returned from a trip to the Philippines.

指揮中心表示，案43近期無國外旅遊史，由於其2月24日、25日曾與案39一同在插花班上課，且坐正對面，故列為接觸者；個案3月3日因發燒及喉嚨痛症狀，由衛生單位安排就醫並住院隔離，4日採檢通報，於今日確診，研判為群聚事件，案43同住家人目前均無疑似症狀，衛生單位已完成採檢，將持續追蹤個案接觸者健康情形。

Case 43 has no recent travel history and was listed as one of the contacts of case 39. She reportedly sat face-to-face with her in a floral design class. Health authorities consider it a cluster-infection case, they have tested all recent contacts of case 43.

Case 44, on the other hand, was hospitalized on March 3 after showing symptoms, including fever and sore throat. He was tested on March 4 and the test was confirmed today.

指揮中心指出，案44曾於2月28日至3月3日與友人至菲律賓旅遊，3月2日於菲律賓當地出現胃脹及腹瀉症狀，3月3日返國後因喉嚨乾、倦怠情形至診所就醫，4日至醫院就醫時，院方發現個案有國外旅遊史且出現症狀故採檢通報，於今日檢驗確診，目前個案已收治負壓隔離病房；同住接觸者無疑似症狀。依個案發病前活動史研判，於境外感染的可能性較高，衛生單位將進一步調查個案旅遊行程，並持續追蹤與個案同機旅客、同住者及就醫接觸者之健康情形。

Case 44 traveled with a friend to the Philippines from Feb. 28 to March 3, and experienced stomach pains and diarrhea on March 2. After returning home the next day, a dry throat and fatigue led him to seek medical attention.

He has already been transferred to a negative-pressure isolation room. Close contacts of case 44 have yet to show symptoms.

Based on his travel record, it is likely that the virus was contracted abroad, health authorities said.

Authorities are now tracking down and following up on all contacts, including those on the same flight, who lived under the same roof and all others who may have been in contact with him when he sought medical help.