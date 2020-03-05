Cold wave brings snow to Taiwan’s highest peak Yushan

TAIPEI (CNA) — Taiwan’s highest peak Yushan saw snowfall Thursday morning as a continental cold air mass brought abundant moisture and near sub-zero temperatures to the 3,952-meter mountain, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said.

The mercury dropped to 0.9 degrees Celsius on Yushan at 6:30 a.m., and stayed in that temperature range before rising to 2 degrees a little over three hours later, according to data from the weather bureau’s Yushan Weather Station.

A total accumulation of 1 centimeter of snow was recorded from 7.10 a.m. to 7:50 a.m., the CWB said.

Meanwhile, the cold wave also sent temperatures down in flatland areas in the early hours of Thursday, with 13-15 degrees recorded in northern Taiwan and 16-18 degrees in the rest of the country.

The bureau said it expects the cold front to strengthen early Friday morning, when the mercury is forecast to drop to 12-13 degrees in Hsinchu and Miaoli counties, and 14-15 degrees elsewhere across the island.