Cold wave brings snow to Taiwan’s highest peak Yushan

By Hsu Hsiao-han and Ko Lin, CNA |
Photo courtesy of the Central Weather Bureau
Photo courtesy of the Central Weather Bureau

TAIPEI (CNA) — Taiwan’s highest peak Yushan saw snowfall Thursday morning as a continental cold air mass brought abundant moisture and near sub-zero temperatures to the 3,952-meter mountain, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said.

The mercury dropped to 0.9 degrees Celsius on Yushan at 6:30 a.m., and stayed in that temperature range before rising to 2 degrees a little over three hours later, according to data from the weather bureau’s Yushan Weather Station.

A total accumulation of 1 centimeter of snow was recorded from 7.10 a.m. to 7:50 a.m., the CWB said.

Snowfall is seen Thursday at the Yushan Weather Station.
Meanwhile, the cold wave also sent temperatures down in flatland areas in the early hours of Thursday, with 13-15 degrees recorded in northern Taiwan and 16-18 degrees in the rest of the country.

The bureau said it expects the cold front to strengthen early Friday morning, when the mercury is forecast to drop to 12-13 degrees in Hsinchu and Miaoli counties, and 14-15 degrees elsewhere across the island.

