快訊／澳洲58歲確診男指揮中心找到人了　曾在音樂廳演出｜Australian tests positive, few days after performance

【看英文中國郵報學英文】有關今(5)日澳洲確診1名最近曾來台旅遊之COVID-19(武漢肺炎)病例，中央流行疫情指揮中心補充說明，依據外媒報導描述之個案資訊，經比對年齡(58歲)及轉機資訊(澳洲阿得雷德)後，已鎖定特定旅客，目前已針對該對象之行程及相關接觸者進行疫調。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) is reviewing the travel history of a 58-year-old Australian musician who performed last week in Taiwan and tested positive today to the COVID-19 infection.

The man has already taken a connecting flight to Adelaide, Australia, but the CECC said it searching for several passengers on the flight.

指揮中心表示，經調查，該旅客入境前雖曾有咳嗽等症狀，但無疫區旅遊史，於2月23日入境時亦無症狀，經研判為境外感染。在台期間曾於音樂廳排練，2月27日晚間因出現咳嗽、流鼻水症狀曾至診所就醫，後於2月28日及3月1日參與演出，3月2日離台。

Upon investigation, the CECC said that the Australian passenger showed symptoms of coughing, but had no records of traveling to infected areas.

With no additional symptoms on his arrival on Feb. 23, health authorities have determined that he picked the virus abroad.

The musician left Taiwan on March 2.

目前針對這個澳籍國際音樂家，文化部表示，有必要讓社會了解這名個案參與的藝文活動，這個案曾與國家交響樂團，在2月28日晚上，曾在國家音樂廳演出，另外3月1日下午，則是在比較小的演奏廳參與演出。

In a bid for transparency, the Ministry of Culture revealed that the Australian man performed at the National Concert Hall with the National Symphony Orchestra on the evening of Feb. 28.

He also performed in the smaller concert hall on the afternoon of March 1.

文化部強調，目前已經立即請國家表演藝術中心朱宗慶董事長，展開相關因應作為，目前先將國家交響樂團近期活動演出取消，國家音樂廳相關空間也全部關閉、消毒，後續相關藝文演出先暫時取消，後續會陸續有說明。

The Ministry of Culture revealed that effective immediately, all performances of the National Symphony Orchestra are canceled. The entire National Concert Hall is also closed for disinfection.

Other performances will be canceled for the moment, with more information to be announced soon.

另外這名音樂家，團員中的密切接觸者，也由指揮中心聯絡，將展開相關的居家隔離，以及採檢作業。

Aside from this musician, other members of the orchestra and close contacts are being contacted by health authorities. They will be quarantined and tested.