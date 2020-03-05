Ministry of Culture cancels concerts due to COVID-19 scare

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — All upcoming performances at the National Concert Hall (NCH, 國家音樂廳) are canceled due to concerns over the spread of novel coronavirus, Minister of Culture Cheng Li-chun said Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference held by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心), Cheng confirmed that an Australian musician, who performed on Feb. 28 with the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO, 國家交響樂團) at the NCH, was tested positive to the novel coronavirus.

All performances in March by the NSO have been canceled as a result. Also, the NCH will be closed and sanitized.

The show scheduled on Friday night is also canceled, Cheng added.

The National Performing Arts Center (國家表演藝術中心）will announce further details about the canceled shows.