泰國旅遊情報小幫手：疫情升溫下的旅遊須知 | What to know for Taiwan travelers heading to Thailand

【看英文中國郵報學英文】新冠病毒肺炎疫情延燒讓許多人開始擔憂是否能出國旅行，尤其於亞洲地區，日本、泰國、新加坡都已陸續報出許多確診病例，對此，針對泰國曼谷的現況、旅遊警示怎麼看、政府與民間的應對措施和近期到底能不能去泰國旅行，臺灣七年級生「黑熊」為大家做了簡單整理，幫助旅客更清楚了解現況。

Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, many countries in Asia, such as Japan, Thailand, and Singapore have reported numerous confirmed cases of infection, which led to many worrying about whether or not it is safe to travel abroad.

To help, YouTuber “Black Bear” made a four-part video informing travelers what to expect of the situation in Bangkok, Thailand, what travel alerts mean, government and local policies, and it is safe to travel now.

影片中黑熊指出目前泰國觀光旅遊景點的確可以看到旅客減少的狀況，著名旅遊景點如大皇宮、四面佛和百貨商場人潮少了非常多。曼谷街上的行人大多也都戴著口罩，深怕受感染。

In the video, Black Bear points out that there are less tourists in usually crowded attraction sites such as The Grand Palace, Erawan Shrine, department stores and market places. Most people can be seen wearing face masks when wandering the streets of Bangkok for fear of infection.

至於旅遊警示，黑熊特別到台灣衛生福利部疾病管制署網站查詢，目前泰國和日本皆列為第一級（警示），意指政府對於要到此地旅遊的民眾提醒要遵守當地的防疫措施，應戴口罩和勤洗手。

As for travel alerts, Black Bear logged onto the Taiwan Centers for Disease and Control website to show travelers that Japan and Thailand are all in the “watch” stage, meaning it’s not prohibited to travel, but people should follow local epidemic prevention measures put in place in such areas. In addition, travelers should wear face masks for protection and wash hands frequently.

除此之外，黑熊也列出泰國政府目前的防疫措施，至二月初已開始實行口罩出口管制。政府除了設置口罩銷售點，也對口罩價格實行控管，防止民眾被騙。

As of February, Thai government have restricted the export of face masks, and have set up designated places to sell face masks to the public. Prices for face masks are fixed to prevent price increase from retailers.

最後，對於目前想去泰國旅遊的民眾，黑熊列出幾個優缺點，也提醒旅客應做好防護措施，避免到密閉空間，保護自己與他人。

To tourists wishing to visit Thailand, Black Bear listed the pros and cons, and reminded travelers to take preventive measures and avoid closed spaces.

更多資訊請看 | Additional information：

https://www.youtube.com/embed/8Z5vaJfoNEs

【黑熊V泰國】 是由VISION THAI 看見泰國製作的VLOG影片，由創辦人黑熊分享泰國吃喝玩樂旅遊攻略，以及在泰國發展的所見所聞與觀點。

In this Vlog created by Vision Thai’s founder, Black Bear, viewers can get to know the best places to eat, drink, and visit in Thailand.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q3nBwYqugJs

【泰國人怎麼說 WHAT THAI SAY】是由VISION THAI 看見泰國製作的街訪系列影片，議題包羅萬象，從時事、文化到吃喝玩樂，將麥克風交還給當地人，除了你說、我說、他說，不如聽聽泰國人怎麼說！

“What Thai Say” is a video produced by Vision Thai where the interviewer asks people on the streets topics ranging from today’s news, culture, to other entertainments. To really understand Thailand, just listen to what Thai say!