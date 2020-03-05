外籍音樂家確診武漢肺炎曾來台　訪問的記者恐中鏢 | Taiwan reporters potentially infected by Australian musician: CECC

【看英文中國郵報學英文】今(5)日澳洲確診1名武漢肺炎個案，經中央流行疫情指揮中心追查後，確認是一名最近曾來台表演的外籍音樂家，指揮中心晚間召開記者會補充說明，依據外媒報導描述的個案資訊，經比對年齡(58歲)及轉機資訊(澳洲阿得雷德)後，已鎖定這一名音樂家，目前針對該對象的行程及相關接觸者進行疫調。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Thursday confirmed that an Australian musician who recently performed in Taiwan was tested positive today to the coronavirus.

The musician has already left Taipei to Adelaide, Australia, but Authorities are reviewing the 58-year-old man’s travel record and recent contacts.

根據了解這名音樂家，來台表演之餘，還召開記者會，根據文化部表示，這記者會上總共有7人，另外有3名是專訪，其中兩位是外籍記者已經離境，其餘的指揮中心也已經掌握名單，將做相關的居家隔離與採檢動作。

The Ministry of Culture indicated that the noted musician met with 7 reporters and gave exclusive interviews to three members of the press during his stay. Of the ten reporters, two were foreigners who have already left Taiwan too.

The CECC is still collecting information about the local reporters. They will be quarantined and tested for the coronavirus.

指揮中心也強調，將調閱相關監視器，來掌握這名音樂家在台5天的私人狀況，另外合演團員中的密切接觸者，也由指揮中心聯絡，將會盡速做好相關疫調，並且隔離與採檢。

The CECC will also pull up security camera footages to trace the Australian musician’s comings and goings during his 5 days in Taiwan. Other performers are also being contacted. They will be quarantined and tested for the virus too.

目前針對這個澳籍國際音樂家，文化部表示，有必要讓社會了解這名個案參與的藝文活動，這個案曾與國家交響樂團，在2月28日晚上，曾在國家音樂廳演出，另外3月1日下午，則是在比較小的演奏廳參與演出。

In a bid for transparency, the Ministry of Culture revealed that the Australian man performed at the National Concert Hall with the National Symphony Orchestra on the evening of Feb. 28. He also performed in a smaller concert hall on the afternoon of March 1.