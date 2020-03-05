Australian COVID-19 positive just few days after Taipei concert

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) is reviewing the travel history of a 58-year-old Australian musician who performed last week in Taiwan and tested positive today to the COVID-19 infection.

The man has already taken a connecting flight to Adelaide, Australia, but the CECC said it is searching for several passengers on the flight.

Upon investigation, the CECC said that the Australian passenger showed symptoms of coughing, but had no records of traveling to infected areas.

With no additional symptoms on his arrival on Feb. 23, health authorities determined that he might have picked the virus abroad.

The musician left Taiwan on March 2.

In a bid for transparency, the Ministry of Culture revealed that the Australian man performed at the National Concert Hall with the National Symphony Orchestra on the evening of Feb. 28.

He also performed in the smaller concert hall on the afternoon of March 1.

The Ministry of Culture announced that effective immediately, all performances of the National Symphony Orchestra are canceled. The entire National Concert Hall is also closed for disinfection.

Other performances will be canceled for the moment, with more information to be announced soon.

Aside from this musician, other members of the orchestra and close contacts are being contacted by health authorities. They will be quarantined and tested.