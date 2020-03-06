最帥「防疫少年團」沒有偶像包袱！ 站在疫情第一線守護臺灣 | Taiwan ‘BTS’ on frontline against coronavirus

【看英文中國郵報學英文】海巡署於5日在臉書「海巡署長室」Coast Guard貼出「防疫少年團」動漫圖，分享臺灣在疫情肆虐之際，如何成功減緩疫情擴散，預防、應變能力已超越國際水準，PO文一出即吸引2萬多名網友按讚、3,535次分享。

The Ocean Affairs Council under the Coast Guard Administration’s (CGA) recently posted to Facebook a drawing of Taiwan’s “BTS” — “Be The Stand By” — standing for the seven administration who are fighting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Along with the image, a representative of the Ocean Affairs Council stressed how Taiwan has successfully slowed and prevented the spread of the virus, even surpassing global standards on virus prevention.

The post has drawn more than 20,000 likes and 3,535 shares on Facebook as of press time.

「防疫少年團」和韓國人氣男團「BTS防彈少年團」同樣有七名成員，分別來自衛生福利部疾病管制署、內政部移民署、警政署、海洋委員會海巡署、醫護人員、財政部關務署、衛生福利部。

Like its K-pop counterpart, Taiwan’s BTS has seven members — the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control, the National Immigration Agency, the National Police Agency, the CGA, Taiwan’s medical professionals, Customs Administration and the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

海巡署長室貼文內寫道，「我們是來自台灣的防疫少年團，雖然沒有真正的偶像臉孔、歌喉或是精湛舞技，但我們比誰都更有信心，在武漢肺炎來襲時守護台灣。」

“We are BTS from Taiwan. Although we aren’t as handsome as our idols, or sing and dance as well as BTS from Korea, we have more confidence than anyone in protecting Taiwan amid the virus outbreak,” CGA said.

此外，文內提到，疫情爆發之際，臺灣曾一度被認為是「嚴重度第二高」國家，但事後對比其他確診案例飆升國家，證明臺灣預防、應變能力優於國際水準。

As the epidemic unfolded, the international considered that Taiwan would be the second hardest-hit country. Two months later, however, it turned out that Taiwan’s epidemic response and prevention have surpassed the international standards with less confirmed cases than countries in other developed countries, according to the post.

那麼臺灣如何防疫呢？海巡署表示，當對岸傳出疫情，臺灣就已開始危機處理，從邊境管制、防疫裝備控管、疫情說明到衛教宣導、病患及感染高風險人員隔離追查，甚至是假訊息的查證、澄清。

Why? CGA said, as soon as mainland China confirmed its first cases, Taiwan put its efforts into various aspects — border control, regulation on protective gear, virus prevention campaign, tracking of nationals who are at high risk of infection, fight against misinformation.

最後文內寫道，縱使過程會遇到許多艱難痛苦，防疫少年團仍堅守崗位，以保護心愛的人事物，「請給台灣的防疫少年團一個加油。」

The post concluded that Taiwan’s BTS is determined to do all they can to protect their beloved ones no matter how hard it is. “Please root for Taiwan’s BTS!” it reads.