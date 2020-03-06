快訊／武漢肺炎又1例　案34院內感染擴大同病房又中鏢 | New infection confirmed, brings Taiwan tally to 45

【看英文中國郵報學英文】中央流行疫情指揮中心今(6)日公布國內第45例武漢肺炎確診病例，為案34確診前同病房、不同病室已出院病人(50多歲女性)。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Friday reported one new case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, bringing the total number in Taiwan to 45.

Case 45 was once in the same hospital ward as case 34, who has already been cleared and released.

指揮中心指出，案45近期無國內外旅遊史，2月14日因其他疾病收治住院，與案34同病房不同病室，於2月20日出院；3月1日衛生單位進行案34相關風險對象追蹤採檢時，因檢體顯示異常，於3月5日再次採檢，於今日確診，目前收治負壓隔離病房。

The CECC said that case 45 has no recent travel history, she was hospitalized on Feb. 14 for other sicknesses, and was subsequently released on Feb. 20.

Health authorities have continued tracking previously associated cases since March 1 and case 45 was reported to have abnormal results. She was tested again on March 5 and her infection was confirmed today. The patient has already been transferred to a negative-pressure isolation room.

指揮中心表示，已針對案45相關接觸者進行調查追蹤；本起群聚截至目前已掌握接觸者共417人，並採檢346人，其中7人陽性(案35至38及案41、42、45)、330人陰性、其餘檢驗中。

Authorities are now tracking down and following up on all contacts of case 45.

So far, 417 contacts associated with the cluster infection are being investigated, and 346 have been tested. Of the 346, 330 showed negative results, while seven came back positive, including cases 35 to 38, and cases 41, 42, and 45.

The remaining contacts are still being tested.