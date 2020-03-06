New infection confirmed, brings Taiwan tally to 45

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Friday reported one new case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, bringing the total number in Taiwan to 45.

Case 45 was once in the same hospital ward as case 34, who has already been cleared and released.

The CECC said that case 45 has no recent travel history, she was hospitalized on Feb. 14 for other sicknesses, and was subsequently released on Feb. 20.

Health authorities have continued tracking previously associated cases since March 1 and case 45 was reported to have abnormal results. She was tested again on March 5 and her infection was confirmed today. The patient has already been transferred to a negative-pressure isolation room.

Authorities are now tracking down and following up on all contacts of case 45.

So far, 417 contacts associated with the cluster infection are being investigated, and 346 have been tested. Of the 346, 330 showed negative results, while seven came back positive, including cases 35 to 38, and cases 41, 42, and 45.

The remaining contacts are still being tested.