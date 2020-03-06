New college of NCCU invites international students

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Founded in 2018, International College of Innovation (ICI) is the tenth college of NCCU that blends innovation and global studies and has been currently promoting the Bachelor Degree Program which starts this coming September.

ICI upholds its mission to provide a quality education in 3 Pillars that are Asian Studies, Global Governance and Sustainable Development, and Global Technology and Innovation Management.

Primary goals include understanding Asia in a dynamic global context, recognizing the potential of Asian century and cultivating young talent.

ICI offers non-major classes for freshmen and sophomores, and 3-Pillars for juniors and seniors in their 4 years at NCCU so that their students will have basic professional knowledge before going into further study.

Students are also encouraged to participate in internships and exchange programs to broaden their horizons.

Students who have double majors or minor in other departments such as College of Law, College of Commerce, College of International Affairs, College of Communication, College of Education, College of Social Science, College of Liberal Arts or College of Science are encouraged to apply as comprehensive professional knowledge is strongly recommended.

Applicants are welcomed to register as international students by March 13, and send the application documents to International Education Section, Office of International Cooperation, National Chengchi University.

10 quotas for full scholarships (NT$150,000/year and tuition waiver) and 10 quotas for partial scholarships (tuition waiver) are also offered for outstanding applicants.

Strong language ability will be a plus as well, especially in Chinese and English.

For more information, please visit ICI’s website: https://www.ici.nccu.edu.tw/2020-ba-enrollment/