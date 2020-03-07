Auto Draft

TAIPEI (CNA) — One of the biggest full moons of the year will take place next Tuesday, the Taipei Astronomical Museum said Friday.

The moon, which will rise at 6:42 p.m. Tuesday and go down at 6:36 a.m. Wednesday, will appear about 7 percent bigger than the apparent size of a regular full moon, the museum said.

That will translate to a difference between the size of a NT$50 coin and a NT$10 coin, it said, adding that the moon will also appear 15 percent brighter than usual.

A super full moon refers to an occurrence when a full moon reaches around the moon’s closest approach to Earth in its monthly orbit, the museum said.

This year, three of the full moons are being categorized as supermoons, with the others taking place on April 8 and May 7, it said.

Observation conditions on March 10, however, are only fair in central Taiwan and outlying Penghu and Kinmen counties, while other parts of the country should expect cloudy to rainy skies, the Central Weather Bureau said.