Taiwan imposes travel alert for France, Germany and Spain

TAIPEI (CNA) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Saturday imposed a Level 2 travel alert for France, Germany and Spain, advising travelers entering Taiwan from those countries to observe 14 days of self-health management, in view of a recent spike in novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases there.

As of Friday, France had recorded 613 cases and nine deaths from the virus, alongside 639 cases in Germany and 374 cases and five deaths in Spain, the CECC said.

Undetected community transmission of the virus has likely occurred in all three countries, the command center said.

The move comes one day after Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said a “second wave” of the virus appears likely to hit Europe, where he predicted the number of cases would soon surpass Asia’s.

In the CECC’s three-tier travel advisory system, a Level 3 Warning is currently in effect for China, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, Italy and Iran, under which all arriving travelers are subject to a mandatory 14-day home quarantine.

However, the CECC has also imposed restrictions banning entry to all China, Hong Kong and Macau nationals, as well as other foreign nationals without Taiwan resident certificates who have traveled in or transited through those locations in the last 14 days.

In a Level 2 Alert, which applies to Japan, Singapore, France, Germany and Spain, arriving travelers are asked to observe 14 days of self-health management by minimizing time spent in public, wearing a face mask and checking their body temperature twice daily.

Meanwhile, a Level 1 Watch carries no specific requirements for incoming travelers.

In terms of outgoing travel, a Level 3 Warning cautions against all unnecessary trips, while a Level 2 Alert advises enhanced precautionary measures and a Level 1 Watch asks travelers to observe local virus response regulations.