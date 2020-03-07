Police track down 2 suspects in case involving dead newborn baby

TAIPEI (CNA) — The body of a newborn baby discovered in a Kaohsiung park has been confirmed as stillborn, with two suspects in the case identified as operating a local funeral home, police said Saturday.

The two, a man and woman surnamed Lu (盧) and Kuo (郭), have been brought in for questioning by the police, with the case now handed over to Kaohsiung District Prosecutors Office.

Pending the results of the investigation, they could be charged with breach of trust and unlawful disposal of a cadaver under the Criminal Code, police said.

On Wednesday, workers in Shuanghu Forest Park found a severed baby’s head stuffed in a large cloth sack at a site they were renovating.

Pieces of fractured bones were also found around the perimeter of the site, police said on Friday, suspecting them to be the remains of the baby, as the skull appeared to have been gnawed by stray dogs.

On Saturday, authorities said the two suspects admitted to improperly disposing of the body.

They were paid by the hospital to cremate and dispose of the stillborn baby, but instead opted to dump the cadaver, police indicated.

According to Kaohsiung police, prosecutors are currently questioning the suspects, and whether they are detained will depend on the outcome of the ongoing investigation.