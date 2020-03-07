Last Taiwanese from Diamond Princess discharged from hospital in Japan

TAIPEI (CNA) — An 85-year old Taiwanese man, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in February, has been discharged from a hospital in Japan, the last among the five Taiwanese passengers diagnosed with the COVID-19 to have recovered.

The man, who had suffered nosebleeds and was coughing up blood, was released from a hospital in Japan on Thursday following treatment, according to the authorities.

The man and his son, who had also tested positive for the virus and received treatment in the same hospital with his father, are the only two Taiwanese passengers who are still in Japan after being discharged from the hospital.

A total of 24 Taiwanese — 22 passengers and two crew members — were on the ship which had been in quarantine off the Japanese city of Yokohama for more than 14 days, after the coronavirus was detected in a passenger who had disembarked.

Among the 24 Taiwanese, 19 who tested negative for the coronavirus returned to Taiwan on the night of Feb. 21 in a charter flight and was placed in quarantine.

After a third round of testing negative for the virus on Friday, the evacuees were released from quarantine early Saturday morning.

The remaining five Taiwanese passengers who tested positive for the virus had received treatment in hospitals in Japan.

Three of them have since returned to Taiwan, after being discharged from hospitals in Japan in late February or early March.

One woman, surnamed Chang, returned to Taipei in late February.

A Taiwanese man returned to Kaohsiung on March 2.

A woman in her 60s, also surnamed Chang (張), returned to Taipei on March 3.

The father and son, the remaining two Taiwanese passengers who had been discharged from their hospital, are waiting for a flight to return to Taiwan soon.

The younger man, who had written a letter to Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) asking for assistance, said due to the help from the government, the 24 passengers on the cruise ship did not become “orphans on the sea.”

He was also grateful to Frank Hsieh (謝長廷), Taiwan’s representative to Japan, for sending lotion and other daily commodities to the Taiwanese passengers, while Tsai Ming-yao (蔡明耀), Hsieh’s deputy, wrote messages every day to cheer them up.

After being discharged from the hospital, the man said he felt the sky appeared clearer than usual and the air felt cleaner, adding he was planning to serve as a volunteer in fighting the epidemic after returning to Taiwan.

On Feb. 2, an 80-year-old passenger of the cruise ship, who had disembarked in Hong Kong, was confirmed to have the coronavirus, and the cruise ship returned to Yokohama one day ahead of schedule.

After that, the Diamond Princess was placed in quarantine off Yokohama with about 3,700 people on board, including the 24 Taiwanese.