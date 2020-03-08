Mercury to drop by 6 degrees Tuesday as monsoon turns stronger

TAIPEI (CNA) — The current warm sunny weather is forecast to change Tuesday due to the arrival of a frontal system and as northeasterly winds turn stronger, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said Sunday, adding that the temperature will drop by six to seven degrees Celsius.

The weather will be mostly cloudy around Taiwan on Sunday with sporadic rain on the northeast coast in Keelung and some eastern areas, the bureau said.

The temperature will be above 25 degrees Celsius across the country on Sunday and could rise as high as 28-30 degrees in central and southern areas, according to the CWB.

The warm weather will continue into Monday with the mercury likely to rise to 28-29 degrees in northern Taiwan and 31-32 degrees in central and southern areas, the weather bureau forecast.

On Tuesday, temperatures will drop because of a passing frontal system and stronger northeasterly winds, the CWB said, forecasting intermittent showers or thundershowers around the country that day.

The mercury could dip by six to seven degrees with the high in northern areas around 21 degrees and 24 degrees in central and southern Taiwan, the weather bureau forecast.