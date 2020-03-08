Four Indonesians barred from Taiwan over fake travel documents

TAIPEI (CNA) — Four Indonesian nationals were barred from entering Taiwan by immigration officers at Taoyuan International Airport after they were found to have fake New Zealand e-visas, the National Immigration Agency (NIA) said Sunday.

The Indonesian nationals were trying to enter Taiwan by each holding a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (ETA) and an Online Application for R.O.C. (Taiwan) Travel Authorization Certificate, said the NIA in a press release.

In Taiwan, citizens of Indonesia are allowed to enter the country visa-free for a stay of up to 30 days if they hold both documents, it noted.

However, immigration officers suspected that the ETA were fake.

The officers contacted their counterparts in New Zealand, who informed them ETAs were not issued to the four Indonesians, the NIA said.

During interviews the Indonesians all claimed to be visiting friends and relatives in Taiwan but were unable to provide local contact numbers. None of them had a return air ticket either, it added.

The Indonesians later confessed to immigration officers that they bought the fake ETAs in Indonesia for 9 million Indonesian Rupiahs (US$ 632.4) each.

The four were scheduled to be sent back to Singapore, the place of departure before they flew to Taoyuan, later Sunday, it added.