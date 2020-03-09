Taiwanese boxer secures ticket to Tokyo Olympics in Amman qualifier

TAIPEI (CNA) — Taiwanese boxer Chen Nien-chin (陳念琴) on Sunday advanced to the semifinals of the Asia/Oceania Olympic Boxing Qualification event in Jordan, thereby earning a place in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The 22-year old from Hualien, who is competing in the women’s welterweight (64-69kg) category, demolished Shinetsetseg Uranbileg of Mongolia 5-0 in a match at Prince Hamzah Sport Hall in Amman.

Chen, ranked World No. 1 in her division by the International Boxing Association (AIBA), is the first Taiwanese to secure a berth in the Tokyo Olympics boxing tournament.

Another Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting (林郁婷) will also be competing later Monday, going up against Yin Junhua of China in the quarterfinals of the female featherweight category (54-57kg) in Amman.

The qualification tournament is being held March 3-11 in Jordan, after being rescheduled from Feb. 3-14 in Wuhan, China due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. The virus has since infected more than 80,000 people in China and killed 3,000 there.