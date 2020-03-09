Cold front forecast to send temperatures down to 14 degrees this week

TAIPEI (CNA) — The mercury is expected to drop to 14 degrees Celsius in parts of Taiwan over the next two days with the arrival of a continental cold front, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said Monday.

The cold front will approach Taiwan Monday night, and by Tuesday temperatures in the north of the country will fall to 14-15 degrees, while the central and southern regions can expect lows of 16-17 degrees, the CWB said.

The lower temperatures will last through Wednesday, the bureau said.

Until the cold front arrives, however, sunny skies will prevail across Taiwan on Monday, with daytime highs rising to 30 degrees in some areas, according to the CWB.

The greater Taipei area, central and southern Taiwan, and Taitung in the southeast will see highs of 30 degrees, while elsewhere is the country daytime temperatures will be around 27 degrees, the bureau said.

During the day, high winds can be expected in the northern half of the country as well on the Hengchun Peninsula in south, and on Green Island, Orchid Island, and Matsu and Penghu islands, the CWB said, warning fishing boats in northern coastal areas to be cautious of big waves.

As the cold front approaches, it will also bring sporadic rain and thundershowers, starting Monday night in the northern half of the country, the CWB said.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Yilan, Hualien and Taitung in eastern Taiwan, and Kinmen and Penghu was rated as good on Monday, according to the Environmental Protection Administration.

In northern and central Taiwan, in Chiayi, Tainan, Kaohsiung and Pingtung in the south, and in Matsu, the air quality was fair, the EPA said.

In some parts of central and southern Taiwan, however, the Air Quality Index was flashing an orange alert, indicating unhealthy air for sensitive groups, the EPA said.