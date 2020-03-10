Would Bernie Sanders protect Taiwan against China?

TAIPEI (The China Post) — After South Carolina primary and Super Tuesday, presidential nominees Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Michael Bloomberg, and Amy Klobuchar dropped out of the race meaning Bernie Sanders is one of two remaining candidates along with former vice president Joe Biden.

This means he could well be the democratic nominee.

Although Sanders is trailing former Biden in delegates, he is currently polling ahead of Biden in the 5 largest national polls. With no clear winner in sight, Sanders’ foreign policy has recently been under scrutiny.

During an interview with 60 Minutes, journalist Anderson Cooper asked how Sanders would respond should China invade Taiwan, to which Sanders said, “I mean, I think we have got to make it clear to countries around the world that we will not sit by and allow invasions to take place, absolutely.”

Many quickly jumped to the conclusion that Sanders would undoubtedly protect Taiwan if China used force, but Sanders’ history with war and Taiwan introduce some uncertainty.

First of all, in 1997 Sanders voted against a bill that would have included Taiwan in their missile defense system. Then in 2000, he voted against the Taiwan Security Enhancement Act which sought to exchange personnel, communications, and data between US and Taiwanese militaries. Then in 2011, Sanders voted against a bill that would have the US sell F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan.

Furthermore, Sanders is known to lean towards being a pacifist and a non-interventionist. While he did support military response after the 9/11 attacks, he notably voted against US intervention in the Gulf War where Iraq invaded Kuwait. Therefore, some question if Sanders would intervene if China invaded Taiwan.

That said, Sanders has never backed down from his admiration of Taiwan. He repeatedly uses Taiwan as an example of democracy and socialist policies such as Taiwan’s health care system and legalization of gay marriage. He has also continually supported the Taiwan Relations Act since its proposal in 1979 which seeks to maintain peace in the region and continue relations with Taiwan culturally and commercially. He has even voted repeatedly to add Taiwan to the WHO.

Despite Bernie Sanders’ conflicting political stance on Taiwan throughout his career, his declaration of Taiwanese protection on 60 Minutes was a reassuring step towards Taiwanese support.