吃飯依舊能防範疫情：上海推出新款遮鼻口罩 | New ‘nose masks’ protects frontline medical personnel during mealtimes

【看英文中國郵報學英文】因應武漢肺炎疫情，上海中山醫院醫師蔣進軍為湖北第一前線醫療人員發明了「遮鼻口罩」，讓他們在嚴峻的工作環境下多一層保護。

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Doctor Jiang Jin-jun (蔣進軍) from the Zhongshan Hospital (中山醫院) in Shanghai, has released a new “nose mask” for frontline medical workers in Hubei, which provides an added layer of protection.

在疫情剛爆發時，蔣醫師便發現許多醫療人員三餐飲食都在醫院內，為了進食而脫口罩成了防疫漏洞。

When the virus first broke out, Dr. Jiang realized that frontline medical workers spent extremely long hours in hospitals, and may be exposed to the virus during mealtimes when they need to take off their face masks.

為此，蔣醫師迅速找尋研發團隊推出低成本、結構簡單、一次性拋棄式防護遮鼻罩，並在二月初成功申請專利。

Therefore, Dr. Jiang quickly called together a task force to create a low-cost, easily-structured, and disposable nose-protection masks, and successfully applied for a patent in early February.

先前與中國新聞社訪談中，蔣醫師表示醫生和護士一天在院內工時極長，進食若需要卸下口罩恐遭感染。

During an interview with China News Service, Dr. Jiang said that many doctors and nurses are in hospitals 24/7 and if they are not protected while eating, it may increase their odds of being infected.

為了降低風險，他發明了鼻罩防護呼吸道感染。

To reduce this risk, he invented the nose mask to prevent the virus from entering the respiratory tract.

不到一個月的時間，一次性醫療用鼻罩已成功上市，並於二月底配送超過兩萬片至武漢金銀潭醫院。

The disposable nose masks were launched within a month’s time, and 20,000 masks have been delivered to the Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital (武漢金銀潭) as of late February.