快訊／又新增2確診　案34家人跟1例荷蘭境外移入｜Taiwan reports 2 more confirmed cases, brings tally to 47

【看英文中國郵報學英文】中央流行疫情指揮中心今(10)日公布國內第46、47例武漢肺炎確定病例，案46(北部20多歲男性)為案34及案41家人；案47為荷蘭境外移入個案(南部30多歲男性)。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Tuesday reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, bringing the total number in Taiwan to 47.

Case 46 is a man in his twenties, and a family member of cases 34 and 41, while case 47 is a man in his thirties who has recently been to the Netherlands for a business trip.

指揮中心表示，案46近期無出國史，與案34、案41同住，曾於案34住院期間陪病，並於案34確診後，以接觸者身分2月28日至3月3日住院隔離並進行兩次採檢，經檢驗皆為陰性後返家居家隔離。案46 於3月6日至8日出現咳嗽症狀，衛生單位進行健康追蹤時，案46 表示咳嗽加劇，因此安排就醫後收治負壓隔離病房並進行第三次採檢，於今日確診。

Case 46 has no recent travel history, but was living with case 34 and 41, and had previously visited case 34 in the hospital, the CECC reports.

When case 34 was confirmed with the infection, case 46 had undergone the required tests, but results were negative.

On March 6 to March 8, the man began showing coughing symptoms and was taken into a negative-pressure isolation room.

He was tested for the third time and was confirmed today.

指揮中心指出，案47在3月2日至3月5日曾與2名同事至荷蘭出差，返國後於3月9日出現微燒及乾咳情形於當日就醫，因個案有國外旅遊史且出現症狀，故院方進行採檢通報，於今日確診，目前收治負壓隔離病房。依案47發病前活動史研判，於境外感染的可能性較高，衛生單位將進一步調查案47在荷蘭當地之行程，並持續追蹤與案47同機旅客、親友及職場、就醫接觸者之健康情形。

Case 47 was in the Netherlands on March 2-5 with two other co-workers and returned on March 9. He showed symptoms including coughing and fever upon his return. He was immediately tested for the virus and confirmed today.

Health authorities are currently tracking down travel records and all contacts of case 47, including those on the same flight, friends and family, co-workers, and all others who may have been in contact with him when he sought medical help.