Tentative online face mask distribution begins this Thursday

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Tuesday announced a new online ordering system for face masks, one month after the implementation of a name-based system for buying face masks at pharmacies around Taiwan.

Starting on March 12, citizens will be allowed to buy face masks online through an official app, using NHI cards and digital citizen certificates for verification.

Orders can be submitted until March 18.

A text message will be sent to individuals’ phones on March 19 confirming the order and alerting them of the payment process.

After the online purchase has been confirmed, face masks will be shipped and made available for pick-ups at convenience stores from March 26 to April 1.

Citizens can pick up the face masks by showing their ID cards, NHI cards or licenses.

Face masks cost NT$5 each, and three will be in one pack. An additional shipping and packaging fee will be included at NT$7, so citizens only have to pay NT$22 for the face masks.

The new system will be beneficial to businessmen, students and others who may not have time to line up for face masks every day.

Health authorities say that the new tentative system is not on a first-come-first-serve basis.

If the number of orders surpasses the present stock, lots will be drawn.