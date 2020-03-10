Taiwan reports 2 more confirmed cases, brings tally to 47

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Tuesday reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, bringing the total number in Taiwan to 47.

Case 46 is a man in his twenties, and a family member of cases 34 and 41, while case 47 is a man in his thirties who has recently been to the Netherlands for a business trip.

Case 46 has no recent travel history, but was living with case 34 and 41, and had previously visited case 34 in the hospital, the CECC reports.

When case 34 was confirmed with the infection, case 46 underwent all required tests, but results were negative.

Between March 6 and March 8, the man began coughing and was taken into a negative-pressure isolation room.

He was tested for the third time and was confirmed today.

Case 47 was in the Netherlands on March 2-5 with two other co-workers and returned on March 9. He showed symptoms including coughing and fever upon his return. He was immediately tested for the virus and confirmed today.

Health authorities are currently tracking down travel records and all contacts of case 47, including those on the same flight, friends and family, co-workers, and all others who may have been in contact with him when he sought medical help.