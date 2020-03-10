Arriving weather front brings rain and cooler temperatures

TAIPEI (CNA) — Cool and wet weather is expected throughout much of Taiwan Tuesday, as a continental cold air mass that arrived a day earlier brought abundant moisture to the country, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said.

The temperature in northern Taiwan is forecast to drop below 20 degrees Celsius during the day, while highs ranging from 22-28 degrees can be expected elsewhere, the CWB said.

The rainy weather will continue to impact the island before easing up later in the afternoon, according to the bureau.

However, the cold air front will intensify from the evening through early Wednesday, bringing the mercury down to around 14-15 degrees in the north, and 16-18 degrees in other parts of the country, the bureau added.

Meanwhile, due to the wind system, large waves are forecast in Keelung, northern coastal areas, eastern Taiwan, and the Hengchun Peninsula in the south during the day, the CWB said.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Hsinchu and Miaoli in northern Taiwan, as well as in Yilan, Hualien and Taitung in eastern Taiwan is rated good on Tuesday, according to the Environmental Protection Administration.

The air quality is fair in southern Taiwan, Chiayi, Tainan, Kaohsiung and Pingtung, as well as the outlying islands of Matsu and Kinmen, the EPA said.