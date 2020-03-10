口罩實名制2.0於12日上路！｜Tentative online face mask distribution begins this Thursday

【看英文中國郵報學英文】中央流行疫情指揮中心今(10)日表示，「口罩實名制」實施至今已一個多月，經過政府、民間業者資訊人員日以繼夜開發測試後，將於3月12日(週四)推出「口罩實名制2.0」。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Tuesday announced a new online ordering system for face masks, one month after the implementation of a name-based system for buying face masks at pharmacies around Taiwan.

3月12日開始，除了現有健保特約藥局及衛生所等實體通路外，新增線上預購通路，民眾可透過健保卡、自然人憑證登入平台，或可藉由健保快易通行動APP進行認證預購。

Starting on March 12, citizens will be allowed to buy face masks online through an official app, using NHI cards and digital citizen certificates for verification.

網路預購至3月18日。

Orders can be submitted until March 18.

成功預購者於3月19日收到繳費通知簡訊，務必於指定期限內完成付款(ATM、網路銀行或信用卡)。

A text message will be sent to individuals’ phones on March 19 confirming the order and alerting them of the payment process.

成功預購者可於3月26日至4月1日持健保卡或系統發放的購買憑證前往超商門市領取(代領者亦須持上述證件)，逾期未領者視同放棄領取資格。

After the online purchase has been confirmed, face masks will be shipped and made available for pick-ups at convenience stores from March 26 to April 1.

Citizens can pick up the face masks by showing their ID cards, NHI cards or licenses.

Those who fail to pick up the face masks during that time will be viewed as forfeiting their masks.

口罩每片5元，一包同前制度含三片。每筆訂單需額外自付7元物流處理費。

Face masks cost NT$5 each, and three will be in one pack. An additional shipping and packaging fee will be included at NT$7, so citizens only have to pay NT$22 for the face masks.

新系統將會改善口罩分配不均的問題，讓沒時間排隊買口罩的上班族、學生等族群便於購買口罩。

The new system will be beneficial to businessmen, students and others who may not have time to line up for face masks every day.

中央流行疫情指揮中心物資組表示不會先預購就先有口罩，假設預購遠多於預期， 恐怕還是需要抽籤，抽籤後會簡訊通知民眾領取。

Health authorities say that the new tentative system is not on a first-come-first-serve basis.

If the number of orders surpasses the present stock, lots will be drawn.