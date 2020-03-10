Two more Taiwanese boxers qualify for Tokyo Olympics

TAIPEI (CNA) —Taiwanese boxers Huang Hsiao-wen (黃筱雯) and Wu Shih-yi (吳詩儀) advanced to the semifinals of the Asia/Oceania Olympic Boxing Qualification event in Jordan on Monday, thereby earning places in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Huang, the gold medalist in last year’s Women’s World Boxing Championships, defeated Rakhimova Tursunoy of Uzbekistan 4-1 in the women’s flyweight (48-51kg) category in a bout at Prince Hamzah Sport Hall in Amman.

Meanwhile, competing in the women’s lightweight (57-60gk) category, Wu overpowered Pasuit Riza of the Philippines 5-0 to also advance to the semifinals.

With their wins Monday in Jordan, the two Taiwanese women have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics boxing tournament, along with Chen Nien-chin (陳念琴) and Lin Yu-ting (林郁婷) who earned their berths Sunday and Monday, respectively.

The qualification tournament is being held March 3-11 in Jordan, after being rescheduled from Feb. 3-14 in Wuhan, China due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. The virus has since infected more than 80,000 people in China and killed over 3,000 there.