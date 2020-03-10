Google bringing Play Points reward program to Taiwan

TAIPEI (CNA) —Taiwan will be the fourth country after Japan, South Korea and the United States to enjoy Google Play Points, a reward program that allows users to earn points in return for rewards, Google Taiwan announced Tuesday.

The program allows “the entire ecosystem of Google Play to take root,” while developers can also use the reward system to drive downloads and exposure of their apps, Tina Lin (林雅芳), the company’s general manager, said at an online press event.

According to the American multinational tech firm, Google Play Points is a way of giving customers a chance to earn credits on purchases they make in the Play Store. The points earned can then be used for discounts or special items and content in apps and games.

The points-based reward system has become a common practice in the general retail market and is a strategy used by many businesses to help drive customer loyalty, Lin explained.

Taiwan is Google Play’s fifth-biggest market in the world, hence the reason for launching the reward program in the country, Lin said.

It has a developed consumer market, and the demand is there, she added.

Liu Ming-wei (劉明維), a product marketing manager for Google Play, said users in Taiwan will get to experience Google Play Points in their mobile devices later this week.