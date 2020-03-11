麥當勞再出新招「漢堡香氛蠟燭」| McDonald’s releases food scented candles for burger-lovers

【看英文中國郵報學英文】繼漢堡王的「發霉漢堡」行銷手法後，全球最大速食餐廳近期也推出新招，為「四盎司牛肉漢堡」上市第50週年推出由100%純牛肉、番茄醬、洋蔥、起司、酸黃瓜以及麵包成六個一組的「漢堡香氛蠟燭」，才剛推出立馬銷售一空。

Following Burger King’s ingenious marketing strategy featuring a “moldy whopper,” McDonald’s has released a series of fan club merchandises for “Quarter Pounder” lovers, including a six-pack scented candles kit.

The candles come with scents including, 100% fresh beef, ketchup, onions, cheese, pickles, and bread.

Upon its release, the popular merchandises were immediately sold out.

網頁上推出的漢堡蠟燭，主打「六個一起點燃，獲得最可口的氣味」。官網上也指出蠟燭最長燃燒時間為25小時，也供美國當地免運費的服務，成為電商最暢銷的商品。

On McDonald’s website, Golden Arches Unlimited, the candles are marketed with the phrase, “Burn together for maximum deliciousness”.

The candles last for up to 25 hours and are available for free shipping within the U.S., making it one of the most sought-after items on the site.

除了蠟燭外，麥當勞的官網上也販售台幣情侶手套、漢堡月曆、「我寧願吃四盎司牛肉漢堡」貼紙、「四盎司牛肉漢堡粉絲團」別針、上衣和內附漢堡照片的項鍊。

Aside from the candles, McDonald’s also released a couples quarter pounder mittens, a calendar, a “I’d rather be eating a Quarter Pounder” sticker, a “Quarter Pounder fan club” pin, a fan club T-shirt, and a “Quarter Pounder with love” locket that includes pictures of hamburgers.

其中項鍊和蠟燭官網上已停止販賣，而要價台幣752元的情侶手套也相當受歡迎，已無庫存。

As of press time, popular items including the candles, lockets, as well as the NT$752 (US$25) couples’ mittens are sold out.

據外媒報導，麥當勞全球行銷資深副總裁柯林・米切爾 (Colin Mitchell)表示，在Instagram盛行的世代，許多人喜歡在自己平台上張貼及分享自己的喜好，而這些商品恰巧能讓這些用戶成為最好的品牌宣傳大使。

According to foreign media, McDonald’s senior vice president of global marketing, Colin Mitchell, claimed that in the Instagram generation, many people utilize their platforms to display their fandoms, and with these merchandises, online users can become the brand’s ambassadors.

McDonald’s merchandise website: https://goldenarchesunlimited.com