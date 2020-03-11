台灣防疫揚名國際？外交部一圖看懂「各國評價」：唐鳳又被提 | Int’l media praises Taiwan’s containment efforts

【看英文中國郵報學英文】台灣的優秀防疫經驗，近期被許多外國媒體報導，因此外交部就盤列出曾報導台灣防疫的各國媒體，更高興直呼「台灣與世界一起加油」。

Taiwan has received praises worldwide in recent weeks for its containment of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) listed all the positive comments from global media in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

外交部於官方臉書上發文，指出「台灣防疫經驗，全球媒體都在看」，其表示不論是 17 年前的 SARS ，還是現在延燒全球的武漢肺炎，坦言台灣在防疫這條路上，就像是個「沒有傘的孩子」，只能不斷冒著風雨向前奔走。

MOFA said that “The international media has recognized Taiwan’s epidemic responses,” adding, Taiwan is like “a child with no umbrella” walking in the rain amid both the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and SARS that struck the world 17 years ago.

外交部指出，面對這次嚴峻的疫情，台灣不管是超前部署，還是正向防疫，目前為止都還守得不錯，成功的防疫作戰也讓不少外國媒體報導，因此外交部小編就整理了近幾天以來有報導過台灣防疫的媒體，高興直呼「讓大家自我肯定一下，但大家拍拍肩膀跟自己說好棒棒之餘，我們仍然不能掉以輕心」。

Taiwan’s preventative measures to slow the spread of the virus have won praise worldwide, MOFA said. “After giving ourselves applause, we should pull ourselves together and keep going,” the post read.

在外交部盤列的國家中，包括美國、加拿大、德國、英國、法國、瑞士、捷克、義大利、西班牙、波蘭、波赫、荷蘭、紐西蘭、日本、韓國、泰國、印尼、印度、聖露西亞、智利、土耳其、卡達、南非等，都有媒體關注台灣防疫。

The countries that have reported on Taiwan’s responses include — the U.S., Canada, Germany, England, France, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Italy, Spain, Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Netherlands, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, India, Saint Lucia, Chile, Turkey, Qatar and South Africa.

其中日本「朝日新聞」、韓國「每日報（ Korean Daily ）」都曾提到數位政務委員唐鳳，泰國「 Workpoint News 」新聞網更是特別點出唐鳳利用 IT 專業協助台灣防疫。

What’s more? The Asahi Shimbun, Korean Daily and Workpoint News, media from Japan, South Korea and Thailand, respectively, have reported Taiwan’s Digital Minister Audrey Tang’s efforts on containing the virus.

針對台灣防疫表現受到國際媒體讚揚，外交部也表示「我們還是要團結一心，把防疫視同作戰而且奮戰到底。 」

MOFA concluded that Taiwan nationals should keep up the good work and fight the virus until the end.

