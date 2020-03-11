Taiwan new face masks registration system goes online

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) new ordering system for face masks goes online Thursday with the aim of facilitating purchases around Taiwan.

Access is limited to Taiwan nationals who need to register their NHI number, obtain proper digital certification and download a specific app before being able to place their order between March 12 and March 18.

But how do you get proper certification?

If your phone number and internet data plan are registered under your name, you can verify your identity using your phone number.

If your number is registered under another person’s name (underage children and people using prepaid cards), you need to use a microchip card reader to register online.

But first things first! First-time users need to register first by clicking on the “first-time register” tab of the National Health Insurance Administration, Ministry of Health and Welfare website.

Insert your NHI card into a card reader, fill out your name, household certificate number (located on the top-left corner of the certificate), and register your address.

After proceeding with the registration page, you will need to set a password and fill your phone number and email to access the app on your phone.

The same goes for people using citizen digital certificates to register; applicants need to fill out their ID number, date of birth, and verification PIN.

Upon completing your registration, you need to head back to the first page, enter your password and click “mobile device verification.”

After pressing “show mobile verification”, a QR code will pop up. Click on “mobile desk” and scan the QR code to complete your application.

You will receive a text message on March 19 confirming your order and detailing the payment process.

After the online purchase has been confirmed, your face masks will be shipped to a convenience store near you from March 26 to April 1.

You can pick up your face masks by showing your ID cards, NHI cards or licenses.

The cost per person is NT$22 for 3 face masks (NT$5 piece) including shipping (NT$7).

The new system is aimed at office workers, students and government employees who may not have time to line up for face masks every day.

Health authorities say that the tentative system is not on a first-come-first-serve basis.

If the number of orders surpasses the present stock, lots will be drawn.