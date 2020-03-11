About 400 military personnel in Taiwan under home quarantine: minister

TAIPEI (CNA) — Approximately 400 members of Taiwan’s Armed Forces are currently under home quarantine as part of the military’s efforts to keep the COVID-19 coronavirus at bay, Defense Minister Yen De-fa (嚴德發) said Tuesday.

The military personnel were asked to remain at home for 14 days because either they or a family member had visited destinations that turned out to be high risk areas for COVID-19, Yen said in a legislative hearing.

The absence of the approximately 400 military personnel will not affect the defense capabilities of Taiwan’s Armed Forces, he said.

Since the military instituted its self-quarantine rules in January, there has been at least one period during which as many as 2,000 members, including two generals, were confined to their homes, Yen said.

Yen said the two generals, who have since returned to work, had been placed in home quarantine after transit stops in coronavirus-infected areas on their return from military exchange visits to Nicaragua and Eswatini, respectively.

The military is implementing strict measures to prevent the coronavirus from entering its bases, he said, listing precautions such as limiting interactions between different units.

In response to a legislator’s question, Yen said his ministry is not discounting the possibility of including biological warfare simulations in Taiwan’s military exercises and that studies and analyses of such developments are in progress.