臺灣之旅改變他的一生！ 波蘭帥哥攝影師發現表層下的精神之美｜Polish photographer shares travel experience in Taiwan

【看英文中國郵報學英文】來自波蘭華沙的26歲攝影師Przemek Krawczykowski在2017年踏上臺灣 – 這個對歐洲人來說相對陌生的亞洲城市 – 這趟旅行也從此改變了他的生命。

Przemek Krawczykowski, 26, a photographer from Warsaw, Poland, traveled to Taiwan in 2017 — an Asian country still undiscovered for Europeans — during which his life was changed.

「臺灣是我造訪過最美、最有趣的國家之一」Przemek向The China Post說道。當大多數歐洲人提到所知亞洲國家時，總想到泰國、菲律賓、中國等等，但卻從來沒聽過臺灣。也因此Przemek於2017年決定選擇來到臺灣旅行三個月找尋對他生命中最重要、最愛的東西。

“Taiwan is one of the most beautiful and interesting countries I’ve ever seen,” Przemek told The China Post in an email interview. When it comes to Asian countries, most Europeans know Thailand, Philippines, China, and more but never heard about Taiwan.

That’s why Przemek decided to take a three-month trip to Taiwan to discover what he loved and what was important in his life.

第一次來到亞洲國家的Przemek就像是小孩一樣，對周遭人事物感到相當好奇，其中臺灣的宗教廟宇文化令他印象特別深刻。他分享道，在臺觀察關於道教的一切-廟宇、龍、祈福燒香的味道、和尚以及虔誠奉獻- 令他相當著迷，東方宗教對他來說非常新奇、特別。甚至回到家鄉華沙後，Przemek會特別燃香，因為這味道每每勾起他在臺灣的回憶。

Przemek then shared that during his visit to Taiwan, he felt like a child because it was the first time he visited an Asian country and found everything amazing and interesting. The local religion impressed him the most. Everything related to the religion, including temples, dragons, monks, the smell of incenses and devotions are exotic for him, Przemek said. Even after he went back to Warsaw, he loves to light the incenses that remind him of Taiwan.

他來臺拜訪眾多廟宇，最愛的是座落在一片叢林中的指南宮，有著遼闊視野，相當壯觀。而他也造訪了同樣位在臺北的行天宮，Przemek看到人們在祈願、和尚讀著書、唸著經文。他說道，「我在那裡感受到臺北的『精神』，我能確定地說，這趟旅程改變了我的生命，翻開人生新的一章。」

Asked about his favorite temple, he said that the Zhinan temple sitting in the mountains in Taipei city has a fantastic view. Besides, he experienced the devotions when he visited the Hsing Tian Kong where people are praying and monks are saying prayers and reading. “I felt something like a ‘spirit’ of Taipei there. I can easily say that this trip changed my life and it was the beginning of a new chapter.”

問及對於臺北的想法，Przemek讚嘆地說道，「這裡是我去過最大的城市，入夜後，繁華的都市霓虹亮起，喧囂著，這裡有很棒的人們。」在高聳的現代摩天大樓旁，雕有龍的廟宇錯落其中，他認為臺北是一個「龍的城市」。

Speaking of his thoughts on Taipei, Przemek said that Taipei is the biggest city he has ever been to and is a city of neons filled with the hustle and bustle, vibrant colors and amazing people. Next to modern skyscrapers stand the ancient temples with dragon carvings. Therefore, he called Taipei a “city of dragons.”

另外，Przemek也愛上了臺灣的夜生活，尤其是夜市文化的色彩斑斕，熙來攘往的街道上總是飄著美食的香味。「當然除了臭豆腐之外，我永遠不懂你們為什麼喜歡吃臭豆腐」Przemek笑著說。

What’s more? Nightlife is also one of the reasons why Przemek fell in love with Taiwan. The night markets that boast various colors and savory food smells are absolutely his favorite, except stinky tofu. “I will never understand why you love it (stinky tofu),” he jokingly said.

Przemek也分享道他在一路上遇到許多熱心幫助他的人，有些人甚至還會主動要求和我拍照; 拜訪廟宇時，有些和尚友善地給我一瓶水、有些人還會邀請我一起喝一杯茶，每個人臉上都掛著微笑。

Also, Przemek met a lot of friendly people who are kind and helpful during the trip. Some asked him to take a picture with him; monks in the temple offered him a bottle of water and some invited him for a cup of tea with a smile on their faces.

值得一提的是，Przemek一下飛機搭乘機捷時，就發現臺北處處綠意盎然，每一道牆壁上都種植著綠色植物，鑲嵌在牆壁的縫隙之中，他在家鄉從來沒看過這樣的景象。

It’s worth mention that when Przemek took the MRT from the airport to Taipei, he found various plants on the walls on the streets. As a plant lover, he had never seen such plants in his hometown.

「有一天，我會再次回到臺北，或許待到3個月以上」Przemek最後信誓旦旦地說道。

“Someday I will return to Taipei, maybe for longer than three months,” Przemek concluded.

